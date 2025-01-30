Uzbekistan signs agreement on import of Turkish ANKA UAVs

30 January 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan has signed an agreement to import Turkish ANKA UAVs, manufactured by TAI/TUSAŞ, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the delivery of the drones is expected to begin in the near future, although the exact number of units has not been disclosed.

The ANKA is a single-engine UAV capable of staying airborne for up to 30 hours and has a payload capacity of up to 350 kilograms. It is designed for a variety of roles, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering.

This agreement marks an important step in Uzbekistan's efforts to enhance its defense and surveillance capabilities. The ANKA UAVs are known for their advanced technology, including high-definition cameras and the ability to operate in challenging environments. As part of a broader regional trend, many countries in Central Asia are increasingly turning to unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) for both military and border security purposes.