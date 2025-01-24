Britain signs contract with Rolls-Royce to build reactors for submarines

24 January 2025 19:47 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The British government has signed an $11 billion contract with Rolls-Royce to build nuclear reactors for submarines as part of its submarine fleet modernization program, Azernews reports.

The Unity deal provides for the "design, manufacture, and support of nuclear reactors" for the United Kingdom's submarines.

This new contract with Rolls-Royce, as noted in London, is expected to enhance the United Kingdom's security and further strengthen the partnership within the AUKUS alliance, which was established in 2021 and consists of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Under this partnership, military cooperation is planned in two main areas. The first involves providing Australia with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs). The UK plans to begin building a series of SSN-AUKUS submarines, which will eventually be adopted by both British and Australian navies. British companies BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce will collaborate with Australian shipbuilder ASC Pty Ltd to build these submarines.

After 2030, the construction of these submarines will shift to Australia, with the first submarine set to be delivered in the early 2040s. In the meantime, Australia will bolster its submarine fleet with three Virginia-class submarines purchased from the United States.

The second area of cooperation involves the joint development of military technologies across eight critical sectors, including underwater systems, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, cybersecurity and electronic warfare, hypersonic aircraft and interception systems, as well as innovations in information exchange technologies.

This deal highlights the growing defense collaboration between the AUKUS nations, signaling a strong shift in global military alliances in response to rising geopolitical tensions in the Indo-Pacific region. The AUKUS partnership, aimed at countering China's growing military presence, particularly in the South China Sea, will not only reshape the region’s naval capabilities but also push forward technological advancements in areas like AI and hypersonic weapons. For Rolls-Royce, this contract is a major win, reinforcing its position as a leader in defense technology, particularly in the nuclear propulsion sector. Furthermore, the strategic importance of the Unity deal may have long-term implications for the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific and the development of cutting-edge military technology.