Denmark reportedly reaches out to Trump team over Greenland
Denmark sent private messages to United States President-elect Donald Trump's team, expressing readiness to discuss boosting security in Greenland or increasing the US military presence on the island, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, Azernews reports.
The report noted that Denmark aims to address Trump's security concerns without altering Greenland's status.
Trump has called the island vital to US national security, referencing competition with Russia and China.
