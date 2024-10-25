Beijing and Tokyo agreed to make East China Sea place of peace and friendship

25 October 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 17th round of high-level consultations on maritime issues between China and Japan was held in Tokyo. The parties discussed relevant issues in detail and agreed to turn the East China Sea into a place of peace, cooperation and friendship, Azernews reports.

The co-chairs of the joint commission - Director of the Department of State Border and Maritime Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Hong Liang and Head of the Asia and Oceania Bureau of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hiroyuki Namazu of Japan - chaired a plenary session within the framework of the current round of consultations and in three areas - maritime defense, law - meetings of working groups on protection and maritime security were held, as well as the maritime economy.

The Chinese representatives conveyed the country's position on the East China Sea, the Diaoyu Islands, the South China Sea and other issues related to the Taiwan Strait, and called on Japan to respect China's territory, sovereignty and security and take practical steps in this direction to improve the situation. and the development of interstate relations.

Both sides will sincerely implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, continue close communication on maritime issues, properly resolve differences and control the process, strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and turn the East China Sea into a place of peace and cooperation. and friendship agreed to make positive efforts.

Both China and Japan have agreed in principle to hold the 18th round of consultations in China next year.

