Germany sees increase in centenarians: More people over 100 years old

19 September 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

According to the 2022 census, there are at least 16,800 people in Germany who are over a hundred years old, Azernews reports.

In the previous census conducted in 2011, this figure was 13,400 people. Thus, during this period, a 25 percent increase in the number of citizens over the age of 100 was recorded in Germany.

Experts attribute the increase in the elderly population to improvements in living conditions and advancements in medicine.

It is also known that women tend to live longer than men; only 15 percent of those over the age of 100 are men. Long-lived individuals are predominantly found in the federal states of Hamburg, Schleswig-Holstein, and Saxony. The city with the highest number of elderly people is Würzburg (in the federal state of Bavaria), with 4.6 centenarians per 10,000 residents.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz