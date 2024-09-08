US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit UK for talks on military cooperation and Ukraine

8 September 2024 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Great Britain on September 9-10 to engage in strategic discussions with British authorities on military cooperation and assistance to Ukraine, Azernews reports.

Matthew Miller, head of the US State Department’s press office, announced that Blinken will inaugurate a strategic dialogue between the two nations during his visit.

He will also meet with senior officials in London to address key issues, including the Indo-Pacific region, the AUKUS partnership, and collaborative efforts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

Additionally, it has been reported that US President Joe Biden is scheduled to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on September 13 to discuss global matters of mutual interest, including continued support for Ukraine.

---

