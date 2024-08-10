Turkmenistan ready to start work on TAPI in Afghanistan

10 August 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan is ready to start work on the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project in Afghanistan's territory, Azernews reports.

Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov announced this during an online meeting with Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The sides also discussed economic, transit, trade, and political cooperation between their countries.

Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz State Concern has completed the construction of a 214-kilometer section of the gas pipeline passing through Turkmen territory and has fully prepared it for operation.

It is expected that the TAPI gas pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas along an 1800-kilometer route from Turkmen Galkynysh, the second-largest gas field in the world, to the Indian city of Fazilka, located near the border of India with Pakistan.

---

