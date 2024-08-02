In Japan, they obliged to reuse lithium and nickel from batteries

2 August 2024 23:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government plans to oblige local companies to collect and reuse rare metals from machinery and batteries, Azernews reports.

It is noted that we are talking about such metals as, in particular, lithium, nickel, and cobalt. It is emphasized that, first of all, emphasis will be placed on the recycling of batteries and the reuse of materials and components involved in their creation, as well as on the mandatory recycling of rejected batteries.

According to data for 2023, a total of about 3 thousand tons of waste associated with the production of batteries and rejected batteries themselves accumulate annually at Japanese enterprises. The Japanese authorities expect that, against the background of the continuing rise in raw material prices, the policy of mandatory processing and reuse of relevant components will help to cope with the shortage.

Currently, some companies apply similar practices voluntarily, but this is not mandatory. At the same time, there are concerns that the initiative of the Japanese government may increase the costs of companies, which will lead to higher prices for final products, but the country's authorities plan to develop measures to support companies in this area.

---

