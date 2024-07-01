Japan launches vehicle with a satellite to monitor natural disasters

1 July 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (NASA) has launched a new H3 heavy class launch vehicle from the Tanegashima Cosmodrome in the south-west of the country, Azernews reports.

The rocket will have to launch the ALOS-4 satellite into orbit, designed to assess the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and heavy rains. This is the third launch of a new launch vehicle, which should become the main one at JAXA's disposal.

