North Korea launches ballistic missile towards Sea of Japan

30 May 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korea has launched, presumably, a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan, Azernews reports.

The agency does not provide data on the type of projectile and its flight range. It is noted that at the moment the South Korean military is analyzing the situation.

In turn, NKK, citing the Japanese Coast Guard, adds that the missile has probably already fallen into the water outside the country's exclusive economic zone. There is no information about damage as a result of the launch.

---

