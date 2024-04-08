Elon Musk to send a million people to Mars

8 April 2024 20:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX held a big presentation at which the head of the organization, Elon Musk, spoke.

Azernews reports that the billionaire shared his vision of the future of SpaceX, as well as an approximate plan for the colonization of Mars.

According to the billionaire, the giant Starship 3 rocket will serve as the base for the colonization of Mars. It is equipped with a new generation Raptor engine, thanks to which the rocket will be able to carry up to 200 tons of cargo on board.

Musk did not specify when Starship 3 will be put into operation, but stressed that it will cost the company very cheaply. According to him, if the launch of Falcon 1 now costs $ 10 million, then Starship 3 will cost $ 2-3 million.

"These are almost inconceivable figures. No one ever thought that such a thing would be possible. At the same time, in order to achieve this goal, we will not have to violate the laws of physics at all," Musk said.

In addition, the head of SpaceX added that his company will take about 20 years to explore Mars. During this time, he said, about one million people could be sent to the red planet, which would be enough to create a self-sufficient colonial city.

Musk wants ships to go to Mars about every two years. This regularity will ensure that colonizers not only receive regular resources, but also the opportunity to return to Earth. At the same time, the billionaire believes that most newly minted Martians will still be unable to return to their home planet.



