China develops anti-aircraft missile with range of more than two thousand kilometers

28 March 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China has developed a guided anti-aircraft missile capable of hitting aerial targets at a distance of two thousand kilometers, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The new rocket is 8 meters long and weighs 2.5 tons and can be launched from mobile devices. It is designed to shoot down radar aircraft and long-range bombers.

Although there is no complete information about the appearance of the rocket, it is assumed that it is similar to the Feitian-1 hypersonic missile developed two years ago.

According to Chinese experts, the new missile has not yet entered service with the Chinese army, but "is important for maintaining peace and stability on a global and regional scale."

It should be noted that the flight range of the world's most advanced anti-aircraft missiles is no more than several hundred kilometers. Providing target designation when using long-range weapons is a problem. Chinese scientists plan to solve this problem with the help of reconnaissance satellites.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz