Date of sales of first Xiaomi electric car revealed

12 March 2024 19:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese smartphone and home appliance manufacturer Xiaomi will launch its first electric car, the SU7 sedan, on March 28, Azernews reports, citing the head of the company, Lei Jun, on his page on the social network Weibo.

According to the post shared by Lei Jun, the official launch of the electric car will begin on March 28, and orders will be accepted in 59 stores in 29 cities of China.

It will be possible to test the electric car from March 25. The company has not yet disclosed the price of the car, but earlier Lei Jun noted that the SU7 has few competitors for 500 thousand yuan (about 70 thousand dollars).

"If you want a car and at the same time want to get the most advanced intelligent technology, as well as an amazing driving experience, I am sure that Xiaomi's SU7 will be your first choice," Lei Jun wrote.

