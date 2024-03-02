Strengthening relations with OTS member states is a foremost priority of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy

2 March 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has delivered a speech at the panel discussion on "Institutionalization in the Turkic World: the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in the 21st Century", organized as part of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azernews reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov described the cementing of relations with the OTS member states in all domains as one of the foremost priorities of Azerbaijan`s foreign policy. He quoted President Ilham Aliyev`s remark at the historic swearing-in ceremony held recently, stating: “The Turkic world is our family.”

In his speech, FM Bayramov emphasized that strengthening cooperation in political, security, economic, investment and other domains with the Turkic world, to which Azerbaijan is bound by historical and cultural traditions, would serve to fortify stability amid current anxieties in the international system.

Considering that the Turkic world covers a wide geography inhabited by about 200 million people, with considerable economic potential, energy resources, and transport route opportunities, the Azerbaijani FM expressed the necessity of utilizing existing potential for further enhancing ties in this regard.

FM Bayramov highlighted the accelerated significance of regional cooperation, including the OTS, in a period of growing challenges related to the international relations system, especially the activities of international organizations. He underlined the significance of member states demonstrating solidarity in fostering cooperation and implementing joint projects without repeating past mistakes made in history.

The panel then featured a Q&A session.

