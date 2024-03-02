Tear gas uses as anti-government protesters face off in Argentina

2 March 2024 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Law enforcement agencies used tear gas against participants in an anti-government protest near the Argentine Congress building, according to C5N TV channel, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Several hundred people gathered in front of the parliament building as the country’s president, Javier Milei, spoke inside. During the demonstration, a fight broke out between supporters of the head of state and protesters against his policies.

According to the public organization Commission for Truth in the province of Buenos Aires, about 20 people were tear gassed.

