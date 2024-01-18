IEA expects record oil supply in 2024

18 January 2024 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

World oil supply is forecast to rise to a new high of 103.5 mln barrels per day in 2024, fueled by record-setting output from the US, Brazil, Guyana and Canada, the IEA (International Energy Agency), Azernews reports, citing TASS.

Non-OPEC+ production will dominate growth this year, accounting for close to 1.5 mln barrels per day, the agency said.

OPEC+ supply is expected to hold broadly steady on last year, assuming extra voluntary cuts that started this month are phased out gradually in 2Q24.

"While OPEC+ supply management policies may tip the oil market into a small deficit at the start of the year, strong growth from non-OPEC+ producers could lead to a substantial surplus if the OPEC+ group’s extra voluntary cuts are unwound in 2Q24," the agency’s experts said.