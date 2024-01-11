In Canada, 33 churches arson after scandal with burial of Indian children

11 January 2024 23:55 (UTC+04:00)

At least 33 Christian churches have burned down in different regions of Canada since May 2021, when several mass graves of indigenous children were discovered on the territory of special schools in the country, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Experts have already proven 24 arson attacks, the remaining cases are still being investigated, but according to preliminary information, these fires were also deliberately set. The last time a Christian church in Canada burned down was in December 2023.

Experts interviewed by the TV channel suggest that the arson may be related to the discovery of mass graves in the territories of former schools for children of indigenous people of Canada, since these educational institutions, including those run by the Roman Catholic Church. In 2021, the burning of churches was condemned by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said that citizens "should not take out evil on buildings that can be a place of comfort" for other people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz