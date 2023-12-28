National State Property Agency fulfils 2023 privatisation plan by 100.2% in Georgia

28 December 2023 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Georgia's National Agency of State Property on Thursday said it had fulfilled the privatisation plan by 100.2 percent this year, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The body said it had mobilised ₾279 million ($103.74mln) as a result of “active” privatisation.

Nino Enukidze, the Deputy Economy Minister, said the state budget this year received the amount from privatisation as a result of the Government’s “correct” policy.

In the fourth quarter alone, the amount of money transferred to the budget totalled ₾98 million ($36.44mln), which was 126.02 percent of the fourth quarter privatisation plan”, she said.

Enukidze added the Agency had conducted about 3,000 auctions, with the total amount of expected investment from privatised state assets reaching ₾100 million ($37.18mln).

The result means that a significant part of state property has already entered economic turnover”, she added.

The Agency said it would “actively” continue the process of accelerated privatisation of state property and would “proactively” offer the private sector “various attractive real estate” for investment.

