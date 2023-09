25 September 2023 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

A 3.9-magnitude earthquake hit Bingöl province of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Emergency Situations Management Agency of Turkiye (AFAD).

AFAD said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometers.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.

