Injured Georgian military personnel “actively preparing” to participate in Invictus Games

3 September 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian military service members, injured during combat or peacekeeping operations, are “actively preparing” to compete with counterparts from 20 other nations within the Invictus Games international competition between September 9-16 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The team of the Georgian Ministry of Defence is training in various sports at the Maro Makashvili Rehabilitation Centre in Tserovani settlement near the capital Tbilisi, the Ministry said.

The Georgian team, involving 20 service members, will compete in a variety of sports including sitting volleyball, archery, swimming, weightlifting, para-basketball and rowing.

Organised under the patronage of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, since 2014, the tournament will involve 500 competitors.

