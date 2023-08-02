Moscow welcomes launch of talks between Baku and Garabagh's Armenian minority

2 August 2023 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Russia supports the launch of negotiations between Baku and representatives of the Armenian minority in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova telling at the weekly briefing.

"This topic is on the agenda of our contacts with interested parties. Russian peacekeepers previously helped in organizing the meetings of the two delegations. We are ready to continue to provide the necessary assistance. Russia does not put forward any preconditions, is painstakingly working on the convergence of the approaches of the parties," she said.

It should be noted that work is underway to organize a meeting in Yevlakh between representatives of the Azerbaijani government and representatives of the Armenian minority living in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan.

The proposal to hold this meeting does not come from any third country, it will be held without the participation of representatives of foreign states.

Ramin Mammadov, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, was appointed responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. On 1 March, the parliamentarian met with representatives of Armenians living in the Garabagh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the town of Khojaly, at the headquarters of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation temporarily deployed in the territory of Azerbaijan.

