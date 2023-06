30 June 2023 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The 2024 Asian Wrestling Championships will be held in Bishkek, Azernews reports, citing 24.kg.

The tournament will be held on April 11-16. Athletes will compete for medals in freestyle wrestling among men and women and in Greco-Roman wrestling.

The Asian Championship was held in Bishkek in 2007 and 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz