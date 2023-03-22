UK counter-terror police involved in ‘mosque attack’ probe

22 March 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Counter-terrorism officers are involved in an investigation into the attempted murder of a man who was set alight after leaving a mosque, UK police said on Tuesday, Azernews reports citing Al Arabiya.

One man was arrested after the attack in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham, central England, just after 7:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Monday.

It came after an 82-year-old man was set on fire outside a mosque in the Ealing area of west London on the evening of February 27.

The Birmingham force said it was aware of the previous attack.

“We are working with the Metropolitan Police Service to see whether they are linked,” a spokesman said.

West Midlands Police chief superintendent Richard North said counter-terrorism police were supporting the investigation.

They had “access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances,” he added.

In the latest attack, it is thought the victim, who was walking home from a nearby mosque, was sprayed with an unknown substance then had his jacket set on fire.

He suffered burns to his face and was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz