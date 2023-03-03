Azernews.Az

Friday March 3 2023

UNGA official posts tweet on NAM summit in Baku

3 March 2023 11:31 (UTC+04:00)
UNGA official posts tweet on NAM summit in Baku

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi shared a Twitter post on the March 2 Summit-level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Azernews reports.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more