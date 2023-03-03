UNGA official posts tweet on NAM summit in Baku

3 March 2023 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Kőrösi shared a Twitter post on the March 2 Summit-level Meeting of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 in Baku, Azernews reports.

NAM's perspectives on a post-Covid world are essential, for sustainable development and Covid recovery are two sides of the same coin.https://t.co/Figz0v3hgZ pic.twitter.com/sm23HCTGn4 — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) March 3, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz