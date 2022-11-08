Iranian banks to exchange foreign currency based on agreed price with customers

8 November 2022 09:22 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has allowed five banks to exchange foreign currency based on an agreed price with customers, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

The five public banks including Iran Meli Bank, Tejarat Bank, Mellat Bank and Saderat Bank are allowed to exchange at least 2,000 euros based on an agreed price with customers.

The following policy of the Central Bank of Iran aims to accelerate and supply demands for foreign currency in cash.

