Israeli defense minister due in Ankara for talks

26 October 2022 22:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish and Israeli defense ministers will hold a rare face-to-face meeting as the latter will pay a visit to the Turkish capital tomorrow as part of the ongoing normalization process between the two countries, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News on Wednesday.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will come to Ankara on Thursday as the official guest of Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. It will be the first meeting between the defense ministers of the two countries since 2010.

