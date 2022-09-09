Erdogan extends condolences to Britain on Queen Elizabeth's death

9 September 2022 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a message of condolences on the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In a message he shared on Twitter, Erdogan said he extends his condolences to the friendly people of the United Kingdom and the allied government upon the death of the queen, which he said he learned with "great sadness."

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said she died at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland, where members of the royal family had rushed to be by her side. The BBC played the national anthem over a portrait of the queen in full regalia.

