EU adopts program of €40 mln military assistance to Moldova

The European Union has adopted an assistance measure worth €40 million for Moldova provided by the European Peace Facility, according to the statement released by the EU Council on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The overall objective of the Assistance Measure is to contribute to strengthening the capacities of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova in order to enhance national security, stability and resilience in the defense sector, in line with Union policy," the statement says.

"The Assistance Measure will allow the Armed Forces of the Republic of Moldova to enhance operational effectiveness, accelerate compliance with Union standards and interoperability, and thereby better protect civilians in crises and emergencies," it reads.

To achieve the objectives, the program will finance the provision of the "equipment not designed to deliver lethal force, supplies and services," such as "logistics equipment; mobility equipment; command and control equipment; cyber-defense equipment; unmanned aerial reconnaissance equipment; tactical communications equipment," the statement says.

