Georgia hosts Uzbek tour operators in tourism potential promotion

5 June 2022 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Representatives of leading tour operators from Uzbekistan have visited Tbilisi and met with their Georgian counterparts to discuss cooperation and joint tour planning, the Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

An info-tour organised by the GNTA hosted eleven travel companies from Uzbekistan to promote Georgia’s tourism potential. The tour operators held business meetings with the private sector, with Medea Janiashvili, the Acting Head of the GNTA, calling it “an additional opportunity” to formulate Georgia’s tourism product and position it in the Uzbek market.

Shukhradzhon Amidzhanov, the CEO of the Uzbek travel company Euro Tour, said Uzbek citizens were interested in travelling to Georgia to discover its “beautiful nature, dishes and warm people” following the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing “a very good opportunity” provided by the GNTA to “study the tourism potential of Georgia and get closer to the representatives of the tourism sector of Georgia”.

This particular tour from Uzbekistan is very important. Georgia is very popular in the tourist market of this country, we have direct flights and quite a lot of tourists come to Georgia from Uzbekistan. I think such meetings will help increase tourist flows," Ioseb Zukhbaia, the Director of Tour-Leader, said.

During the tour, representatives of leading Uzbek tourism companies also visited accommodation facilities and tourist infrastructure in the Black Sea city of Batumi and the port city of Poti, as well as locations in the western and central parts of the country.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz