By Trend

The Indian embassy in Ukraine will reopen in Kyiv on 17 May.

The embassy was temporarily relocated to Warsaw, Poland on 13 March after nearly 20,000 Indian students and citizens were evacuated under the government mission, Operation Ganga.

Two weeks before it shut, the embassy had moved out of Kyiv and was overseeing the evacuation process from its camp office in Lviv.

But the embassy shut altogether in the middle of March.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz