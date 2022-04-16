By Trend

Iran’s ambassador to Oman said on Friday that a new record is registered in volume of Iran-Oman trade, which has for the first time reached 1.3 billion dollars, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Ali Najafi said that during the past Iranian year 1400 (which ended on March 20, 2022) Iran’s exports to Oman was worth 716 million dollars, while our country’s imports from Oman was worth 619 million dollars, which was the highest record in the two countries trade exchanges.

The Iranian diplomat said that despite the brutal US sanctions and the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, "we are now witnesses to a 100% increase in our bilateral trade volume with Oman, while both countries’ officials still hope to use the existing potentials in both sides to further boost the bilateral trade.

“Friendly and neighborly ties between Iran and Oman have paved the path for evermore expansion of economic and business transactions,” he added.

Ambassador Najafi further noted that among Iran’s neighboring countries Oman ranks 6th in importing goods from Iran and among the Persian Gulf littoral countries it is currently the 2nd country.

