By Trend

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu will visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday to attend an ambassadors meeting, a statement by the ministry said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Cavushoglu will address the 16th UAE Ambassadors and Representatives of Diplomatic Missions Forum as a guest of honor upon the invitation of his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He is also expected to meet his Emirate counterpart and discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, the ministry added.

