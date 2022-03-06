By Trend

The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan has unveiled the measures taken within the program for the digital transformation of thermal power plants, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Energy, Elmira Bekmurodova told Trend.

According to her, a schedule for digital transformation has been approved in all subordinate enterprises of Thermal Power Plants JSC.

"Currently, work is underway to complete a number of planned activities," she said.

According to Bekmurodova, within the framework of the approved plan, such tasks as the construction and organization of a centralized server room at each subordinate enterprise, the implementation of the necessary information security measures were implemented. Also, local data transmission networks were reorganized and modernized.

The spokeswoman noted that special attention is paid to information and cyber security. In order to ensure security, the tasks of installing licensed operating systems and anti-virus programs in the central office of Thermal Power Plants JSC and its subordinate enterprises were carried out.

"Currently, work is underway to prepare and approve the necessary project documents. Upon completion of the planned tasks, appropriate examinations and certifications will be carried out," Bekmurodova said.

In addition, the spokeswoman added that numerous negotiations are being held on investment projects with foreign organizations on the issue of building innovative digital control systems and monitoring of technological processes, both on subordinate enterprises and in the central office of Thermal Power Plants JSC.

