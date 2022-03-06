By Trend

Georgia has “very good” chances to obtain the status of a European Union membership candidate state, ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party Head Irakli Kobakhidze said on Friday, expressing hope the Union would make the decision soon, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Kobakhidze said multiple institutions would be involved in the decision-making process, including the European Parliament and other “executive structures.”

The GD Head also wished success in the process to Ukraine and Moldova, as the countries had also applied for EU membership.

Our three countries, the so-called [Associated] ‘Trio,’ have practically applied [for EU membership] simultaneously. I think the prospects are very good and hopefully, a positive decision will be made," he added.

Kobakhidze pointed out that in order to obtain EU membership, Georgia would have to follow the Association Agenda between the country and the Union.

The only prerequisite for obtaining EU membership - and until then the candidate status - is the Association Agenda, which we are following closely,” Kobakhidze explained.

Launched in 2021, the Associated Trio format unites Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova and aims to enhance their cooperation with the EU.

Georgia officially applied for EU membership on March 3, with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili signing the country’s membership application.

