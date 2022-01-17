By Trend

Georgia reported 3,656 new COVID-19 cases, 3,066 recoveries, and 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via the Georgian government's StopCov website.

A total of 29,711 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 16,196 tests were rapid, while the remaining 13,515 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 999,343 people, among them, 931,507 have recovered and 14,481 have died.

There are 54 people currently in quarantine, 4,500 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 2,092 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of January 17, more than 2.6 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,290 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

