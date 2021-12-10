By Trend

A part of the Armenian military returned by Azerbaijan, who were arrested on November 16, 2021 while preventing the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar on the state border, were detained in Armenia.

Information was confirmed by the press secretary of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Vardan Tadevosyan, Trend reports citing Armenian media.

"Currently, five servicemen have been detained in the framework of a criminal case on the fact of violation of the rules of military service and combat duty, which led to grave consequences," he said.

According to him, petitions for the arrest of the military were submitted to the court.

On December 4, 2021 as a result of negotiations The Republic of Azerbaijan, guided by the principles of humanism, transferred 10 servicemen of Armenian origin to the Armenian side.

The handed persons were detained on November 16, 2021 while preventing the provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Kalbajar of the state border.

