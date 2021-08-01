By Trend

The external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia amounted to $6.20 billion from January through June 2021, 20.7 percent higher than the same period of 2020, Trend reports via the Geostat.

The exports equaled $1.88 billion (25.2 percent higher), while the imports stood at $4.32 billion (18.9 percent higher).

The negative trade balance was $2.44 billion from January through June 2021 and its share in external trade turnover constituted 39.3 percent.

From January through June 2021 the share of the top ten trading partners by exports in the total exports of Georgia amounted to 77.9 percent. The top partners were China ($289.9 million), Russia ($263.7 million) and Azerbaijan ($244.4 million).

In the reporting period, the share of the top ten trading partners by imports in the total imports of Georgia amounted to 68.5 percent. The top partners were Turkey ($779.6 million), Russia ($466.1 million) and China ($362.8 million).

From January through June 2021 the share of the top ten trading partners in the total external trade turnover of Georgia amounted to 70.4 percent. The top trading partners were Turkey ($944.1 million), Russia ($729.8 million) and China ($652.6 million).

---

