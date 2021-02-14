By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to Turkey in connection with the murder of 13 civilians of the country by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, Trend reports referring to Bayramov’s Twitter account.

"We are very saddened by the news of the death of 13 Turkish citizens as a result of the treacherous terrorist attack," Bayramov tweeted. "We express our condolences to the families of martyrs and fraternal people of Turkey. We firmly condemn the terrorist act against civilians."

