By Trend

A total of 1.607 million voters (45.77 percent) have already cast their ballots in the 2020 parliamentary elections by 17 p.m. throughout Georgia, said Central Election Commission (CEC) Speaker Ana Mikeladze, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Mikeladze noted that the most active polling station is again #19 in Racha-Lechkhumi and Svaneti, where 57.5 percent of registered voters have already cast their vote by 17 p.m, while the lowest voter turnout was recorded in Kvemo Kartli region (41.9 percent).

Mikeladze said that a total of 165 complaints have been filed so far. Most of them are about procedural irregularities.

CEC Speaker urges citizens to go to the polling stations and cast their vote.

According to the Central Election Commission, 3.526 million voters are registered for the elections of which 3.511 million – in Georgia, and 14,170 – abroad.

A total of 3.657 million polling stations are opened across Georgia and 52 polling stations are established abroad. The 11 special polling stations are opened at penitentiary facilities and, as an exception, 127 COVID stations are operating for voters, who are in special lists of CEC and are in inpatient care, quarantine, and self-isolation.

The 50 political entities registered by CEC are taking part in the 2020 parliamentary elections. The 500 Majoritarian (single mandate) MP candidates are running for 30 Majoritarian Election Constituencies.

