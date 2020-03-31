By Trend

The city government of Wuhan said Monday that 61 hospitals designated for treating COVID-19 patients have been reopened to the public after disinfection, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Li Tao, deputy secretary general of the city government, said another five hospitals will also begin receiving patients with non-COVID-19 ailments in the coming days.

Li said all COVID-19 patients in the city have been transferred to high-level hospitals for treatment collectively, as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients keeps falling in the city.

Online appointments and patient flow control have been implemented in reopened hospitals as well.

