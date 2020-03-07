By Trend

Three people have tested positive for coronavirus in Georgia increasing the total number of those infected in the country to twelve, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze said at a news briefing today that there is still no reason to panic.

Gamkrelidze called on the Georgian citizens who arrive from risk countries to be more responsible and do not hide their symptoms.

According to him, the most dangerous country for Georgia for now is Italy as the most people who have tested positive for COVID-19 have arrived from there.

Georgia has suspended direct flights with Italy in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Georgia on February 26.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz