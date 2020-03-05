By Trend

The number of people who have died from the new coronavirus (Covid 19) in Iran has reached 107 people, said Kiyanoosh Jahanpour, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Trend reports via IRIB.

Fifteen people have died over the past 24 hours, Jahanpour added.

Jahanpour added that 591 more people were infected over the past 24 hours in Iran,

So far, the number of people infected with coronavirus in Iran has reached 3,513, the ministry official said.

Some 739 people have recovered.

On March 4, Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 92 people have died in Iran, 2,922 have been infected, and 552 people have recovered as a result of the coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The death rate from the coronavirus in Iran is higher than in other countries where the infection has spread. The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

