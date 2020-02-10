By Trend

The International Ocean Institute (IOI) will hold a regional workshop on the Caspian Sea - Sustainable Development and Management in the Caspian Avaza (tourist zone in Turkmenistan) from March 9-20, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The seminar will bring together representatives of relevant institutions of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The workshop will be organized with the participation of Caspian Sea Institute and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

IOI is a non-governmental organization with the status of a special advisory body of United Nations (UN).

The Institute works closely with UN programs and specialized agencies as follows: the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC-UNESCO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), etc.

The program of the current training includes a wide range of issues directly related to economic, social and environmental aspects of the development of the Caspian littoral states, their cooperation in these areas.

It is expected that audience will familiarize themselves with the main provisions of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which was signed and confirmed by about 160 states and the EU.

---

