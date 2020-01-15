By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Strengthening of Azerbaijan’s army, its place among the most powerful armies in the world is increasingly becoming the sources of concern for the Armenian military-political leadership.

Recently, Chief of the General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan expressed his concerns over Azerbaijan’s boosting the equipment of the military group in Nakhchivan exclave.

"Now there are samples of weapons and military equipment that were not there before. Along with this, we are also taking appropriate actions to prevent Azerbaijan from achieving superiority in this direction," he stated.

Such pessimistic moods tormenting the Armenian commander and the Armenian society as a whole are understandable. Azerbaijan, equipping with the modern weapons, modernizing the material and technical base, has achieved great successes in enhancing the combat effectiveness and professionalism of its Armed Forces.

Close attention is paid to strengthening of the defence potential of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is well substantiated. There are two reasons why Azerbaijan is boosting Nakhchivan's military potential.

Firstly, Armenia permanently reanimates its territorial claims to Nakhchivan.

Secondly, located in the most vulnerable part of Azerbaijan as a result of the occupation policy of Armenia, Nakhchivan remains in a blockade. This is one of the main reasons that the combat potential of the Autonomous Republic must constantly be at the highest level.

Today, projects are being implemented in Nakhchivan aimed at further building up the military power of the autonomy and strengthening its defence potential. The creation in Nakhchivan of a separate combined arms army, equipping it with the most modern weapons and ammunition, the latest technology, the creation of new and modernization of existing military units - all this is done so that, if necessary, Nakhchivan can give a worthy answer to any potential aggression and threat.

As for the extreme concern of the Armenian side, Azerbaijan, as a peace-loving state, is not going to attack anyone, including Armenia, but at the same time, it will never allow the creation of another Armenian state on its land. Baku has repeatedly stated this at the highest level.

The alarm of the Armenian military and political circles, including over the Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation, is understandable. Remembering the sad results of the April battles of 2016, Armenia fears inevitable retaliation.

It is worth recalling the operation of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army. As a result of successful actions in May 2018, the village of Gunnut in Sharur region and strategic heights of Khunut (2,065 meters), Gizilgaya (1,683 meters) and Mehridag (1,869 meters), located around the village, were liberated from Armenian occupation.

Thus, if the Armenian military-political authorities are so much concerned about the military exercises held in Nakhchivan, including joint exercises with Turkey, then it should be understood that the only way out of this situation is to withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

