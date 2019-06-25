By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Kazakhstan showcased its agricultural export potential at China International Food Safety Technology & Innovations exhibition in Beijing.

Kazakhstan’s pavilion features thematic booths and various exported goods such as Kazakh chocolate, candies, honey, etc.

The goal of the three-day expo is to show the potential of countries that export safe and quality foodstuff. A seminar was held in Kazakhstan’s pavilion, where participants presented their export opportunities.

Sergei Salmanov, Head of KazakhExport in China, made a presentation on the potential of Kazakhstan in the field of export of agricultural products. He told the seminar participants that Kazakhstan exported agricultural products to China for $258 million in 2018.

"China considers Kazakhstan as one of the most promising markets for importing safe food to China," Salmanov noted.

Kazakhstan is an agro-industrial country where agriculture is the sphere of activity of the main part of the population.

The country is the largest grain state of the world. Grain crops occupy an area of 18 million hectares, of which 12 million hectares are allocated for wheat, the gross harvest of which is 600,000 tons.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz