By Trend

Armenia ranks first globally in terms of the residents experiencing anger, as seen in the Global Emotions Gallup 2019 poll, which determined, in their words, the “world's emotional temperature”, Trend reports.

According to the survey, 45 percent of Armenians participating in the survey admitted that they were angry the day before the poll was conducted. For comparison, this figure made up 27 percent in Georgia, and 18 percent in Azerbaijan.

The top five of the countries with the residents experiencing anger also include Iraq (44 percent), Iran (43 percent), Palestinian Territories (43 percent) and Morocco (41 percent).

Moreover, according to the Gallup poll, Armenia is among the three countries where the residents are least well-rested. The survey also revealed that Armenians feel the most worried among the the ex-Soviet states, which is measured by the level of worry experienced by the respondents.

---

