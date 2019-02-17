By Trend

The delegation of Malaysian company TXMR will visit Uzbekistan in April to discuss the creation of joint production of robotics in the country, Trend reports with reference to Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Foreign Ministry states that Uzbek Ambassador to Malaysia, Ravshan Usmanov, visited the TXMR production facilities, where he met with the executive director of the company, Tengku Farid.

The sides discussed prospects for the creation of modern high-tech enterprises with the attraction of foreign investment in Uzbekistan.

The plant will help to improve the efficiency and profitability of domestic production lines.

The Malaysian side highly appreciated the measures taken by Uzbekistan to modernize the industrial sector, expand the range of import-substituting products and stressed its interest in establishing mutually beneficial contacts.

TXMR is a leader in industrial automation and robot manufacturing, not only in Malaysia, but also in Southeast Asia.

TXMR Sdn Bhd was incorporated in Malaysia on 24th September 2010 and locates in Subang Jaya, Selangor. The company focuses on total Industrial Cyber Physical System Integration Solution towards Eco Innovation & Green Technology adoption in-line with Industrial 4.0.

