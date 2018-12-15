By Trend

Qatar’s private sector grew by almost 6 percent in 2018 despite volatile oil prices, its finance minister said on Saturday, Trend reports referring to Reuters.

Last year the economy saw outflows, but 2018 was a good year with most of the growth coming from the private sector, Ali Sharif al-Emadi told the Doha Forum on Saturday.

Qatar’s public sector institutions, including its sovereign wealth fund, had injected more $40 billion into Qatari banks during the initial months of its rift with Saudi Arabia and its allies to help the banking sector mitigate the impact of fund outflows.

---

