By Trend

There are 3,611,834 Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, 612,846 Syrian refugees are children, 303,228 - teenagers, Trend reports citing the Turkish media.

"Presently, 916,074 Syrian refugees are studying in Turkey," Soylu said.

Soylu also stressed that after the Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield operations were conducted, 285,000 Syrian refugees returned to Syria.

Presently, there are 3 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz