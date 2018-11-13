By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump intend to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina at the end of this month. Among the issues they hope to discuss is the US decision to quit the INF Treaty, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday, TASS reported.

"[At the events in Paris on November 11] Putin had a quick word with Trump," Peskov said. "They agreed they had a great deal to discuss, including the INF Treaty. They decided to do this at the G20 summit in Argentina," Peskov said.

Putin and Trump last Sunday attended ceremonies in Paris at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. Originally the Russian and US leaders had agreed to use that opportunity for conducting separate bilateral negotiations only to postpone them at the request of the French side, because a Russian-US summit might have distracted the world public’s attention from the main theme of the events.

Last time Putin and Trump met in Helsinki last July. So far it was their first meeting not related with international forums. Before that Putin and Trump had met briefly on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany in July 2017 and the APEC summit in Vietnam in November 2017.

---

